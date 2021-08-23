Myles Garrett is one of the most feared defensive stars in the NFL, and he is one of the reasons why the Cleveland Browns are finally out of poverty. He is an exciting young star and heading into this season, there is no doubt that he is going to have a strong year. Interestingly enough, Garrett has some athletic interests outside of football, including boxing. For instance, Garrett recently told Complex that he would be down to fight Logan Paul.

“I’d beat the brakes off of Logan Paul, but I have bigger fish to fry. I got a career to take care of," Garrett exclaimed.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

This statement was not taken kindly by Logan's brother Jake, who clapped back in a recent interview with Stephanie Haney. As Paul explains, boxing is a difficult sport and as Nate Robinson proved to everyone, being an athlete doesn't necessarily mean you can make it in the ring.

“Stick to football, my friend…I like Myles, I have nothing against him. He’s an amazing player, but you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to get into the ring. People don’t realize it’s a whole different sport," Paul stated.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Paul certainly has a point as he demolished Robinson despite fans believing he would do otherwise. While a Logan Vs. Garrett fight is highly unlikely, one would assume that the guy with more boxing experience would win.

You can watch the rest of Paul's comments, down below.