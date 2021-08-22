Yesterday was a scary day for Gervonta Davis as his private plane got into an accident while taking off. Eventually, the plane had to emergency land and while everyone on board was safe, there were some minor injuries to go around. In fact, even Kodak Black was on the flight, and in a tweet, he revealed that he still had arm and back pain stemming from the harsh landing.

Davis was able to film the ordeal, and if you check out the video down below, you can see how the plane ended up in a field next to the airstrip. These scenes were pretty daunting and after realizing what had happened, Jake Paul took to Twitter where he tried to put his beef with Davis to rest.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

"Bullshit aside.. glad you safe champ @gervontaa," Paul wrote. Of course, these two got into a Twitter spat last week, and Paul wanted to make sure that Davis understands it's nothing serious. Despite the kind message, Davis wasn't too happy to hear from Paul, as he hit back this morning saying "Fuck ya." Needless to say, Davis has no interest in squashing the beef.

Davis is currently on Paul's "hit list" as Jake looks to climb the ranks of the boxing world. At this point, there is no telling whether or not these two will fight, although based on this energy, they could certainly put on an interesting show.