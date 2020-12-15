Just yesterday, Conor McGregor retweeted the UFC's post about his upcoming match against Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier. The two fighters will face-off on January 21, but Dustin isn't the only one looking to get the opportunity to take on the champion boxer. As Logan Paul prods Floyd Mayweather as they prepare for their monumental match, his brother Jake Paul is ready for his time to shine with McGregor—and Jake is trolling him to epic heights.

On Monday (December 14), Jake Paul shared a post to social media where he targeted Conor McGregor in hopes of enticing the boxer into a fight. "What the f*ck is up you Irish c*nt!" he opened his video. Paul is seen smoking a cigar while leaning on his luxury vehicle in front of his mansion. "Good morning Conor McGregor, I know you're probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or maybe you're jacking off 'cause you're sick of f*cking your wife. You can do a lot better, but happy Monday."

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning," Jake continued. "The biggest fight offer you've ever been offered but you scared to fight me Conor. You're ducking me 'cause you don't wanna lose to a f*cking YouTuber... I just came off the eighth biggest Pay-Per-View in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog."

Paul then called Dana White a "f*cking p*ssy" for saying that this fight would never materialize. "Conor, you're scared. Dana, you're scared. Sign the f*cking contract you idiots... Irish b*tch." Check out the video below.