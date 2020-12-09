Days ago we learned that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will actually be facing off in the ring. The Pauls have been riding high after Jake Paul was victorious over former NBA star Nate Robinson. The knockout heard 'round the world has been played and replayed on social media, and Jake has found himself getting more shine from the rap world as he's been featured in music videos. Logan Paul has been petitioning for his shot in the ring with Mayweather for some time, and while he trolls the champion boxer, Paul was singing his praises when he first learned that the fight was secured.

"I'm fighting the best fighter on the planet," the YouTube star-turned-boxer said as he laughed. "This is crazy bro. I've been blessed with an opportunity that few people have gotten. This is how they make history."

Weeks ago, Floyd tweeted a message to Paul after the vlogger said a few disrespectful remarks about the boxer. "These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch," said the boxer. "@loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."

Logan responded by sharing a photo of Mayweather looking up at him. The fight goes down on February 20 on Fanmino.