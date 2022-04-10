Jada Pinkett Smith is stepping back into the spotlight. Following a tumultuous end to the month of March, The Matrix actress spent the first week of April recuperating and discussing the events that went down at the 94th Academy Awards with her now-banned husband, Will Smith.

As TMZ reports, on Saturday (April 9th) night, Pinkett Smith flew solo while supporting her gal pals, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen while attending the gala for the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Centre in Los Angeles.

"@therealdebbieallen said wrap it all in gold and come let the kids fill your soul," the mother of two captioned an animated photo on her Instagram feed showing off her glamourous outfit of the night. "Congrats Debbie on the opening of your Debbie Allen Dance Academy @officialdadance!"

"You are the legacy that so many other legacies will stand upon," she continued. "Thank you for ALL that you do."

It's been noted that Pinkett Smith spent her evening mingling with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LeTanya Richardson Jackson.

Although Will wasn't in attendance, he himself has an interesting connection to the event venue – a studio within the Debbie Allen Dance Academy was named after him and Jada.

The 50-year-old has kept quiet on "The Slap" so far, although her husband did share that he "accepts and respects" the Academy's decision to ban him from all events for a decade for slapping Chris Rock at this year's ceremony.

