Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken – sort of. A new report from Us Weekly shared an update from sources close to the mother of two, who gave us an idea of what's allegedly been happening in the Smith household over the past week.

"It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting," they told the outlet. "He knows that, she knows that. They're in agreement that he overreacted," they added, confirming that Jada is not "angry with" Will, however she "wishes he didn't" get physical with her Madagascar co-star.

In case you missed it, the Gemini Man star charged the stage at the Academy Awards late last month, smacking the South Carolina-born comedian across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, which is a result of her struggles with alopecia.

In the weeks since "The Slap," social media has been filled with opinions from nearly every celebrity – although there are those who refuse to discuss the altercation any further – ranging from Bill Maher and Tom Segura, who have given Pinkett Smith unsolicited advice about purchasing a wig, to DL Hughley, who recently apologized to Rock for not acknowledging his pain sooner.

Jada has been open about her man's appreciation for her shaved head. Back in September of 2021, during an episode of her Red Table Talk series, she shared that "he loves it."

"It was just time. I was just ready for that kind of expression and release. I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great divine in a very special way," Pinkett Smith said at the time – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

