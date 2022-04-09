Chris Rock joked that he's finally "got my hearing back" during a stand-up routine at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California's Coachella Valley. Rock was infamously slapped by Will Smith while hosting the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

"I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," he told the crowd.



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Rock has mostly refrained from addressing the issue to any extent during his recent comedy shows. He's currently traveling across the world his for Ego Death World Tour.

While in Boston, Rock addressed fans who had yelled out "fuck Will Smith" during his performance, asking them to stop.

Smith has since been banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years, a decision he said he "accepts and respects" in a statement this week.

The King Richard actor had apologized for his actions, last week.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” he said at the time. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

