This New Music Friday, Jacquees shared a sultry R&B single, "Say Yea," following his fire collaboration with CyHi on "Tears," but that's not all the Atlanta native has in store for his fans. As HipHopDX notes, the recording artist revealed during a stint on FOX 5's Good Day Atlanta that Future will be the creative mind executive producing his next project, due out later this summer.

"My new album drops summer of 2022, and it’s executive produced by Future," Jac told hosts earlier today (May 20). "It feels like a new beginning, and everything feels fresh, it feels new."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

While details about his forthcoming album – including the title – are slim for now, if "Say Yea" tells us anything then we know that we're in for some sticky sweet R&B goodness. "Yeah, the views look like a postcard / Getting out the jet-skis from the boatyard," he sings. "Smoke, drink and f*ck for the most part / Your p*ssy wavy, girl, and I'm the coastguard."

The last time the 28-year-old dropped off a full-length project was two years ago with King of R&B, which ultimately debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

While Future has found major success as a rapper – most recently with his I NEVER LIKED YOU album – this will only be his second time taking on the role of executive producer. Previously, he worked with Kanye West on DONDA 2, so it's safe to say that Jacquees' baby is in very capable hands.

Are you excited to see what Hendrix and the "At the Club" singer have coming this summer? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]