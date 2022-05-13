CyHi & Jacquees Are Letting Their "Tears" Flow

While many hip-hop heads are focused on Kendrick Lamar's new album this Friday, another must-listen arrival that's got our attention is CyHi's emotional new track, "Tears," featuring Jacquees.

"I feel like Atlanta needs some healing right now," the 37-year-old explained when asked why he chose to deliver the single today, seemingly referring to the ongoing YSL gang indictment case, which has seen Young Thug and Gunna – among others – put behind bars.

A press release reveals that the over six-and-a-half-minute long song is the lead single for CyHi's upcoming project, The Story Of E.G.O.T, due out later this summer. Luckily, we won't have to wait long before we hear new music from the Atlanta spitter – next Friday, May 20th he'll be dropping off E.G.O.T: The EP with four songs for his fans to stream after a nearly four-year-long wait.

"I’m way more diverse than just a writer and rapper," CyHi said of his forthcoming album. "I wanted to be able to fully spread my wings and showcase all my talents in one project. I believe this project is E.G.O.T worthy. Its creativity, emotion and star-studded lineup is unmatched."

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm not proud of the shit I did with gangsters

'Cause I affected so many different strangers

I rather be rich than famous

But I'm paranoid, hand on my trigger, anxious