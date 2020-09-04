Jacob Blake's name was all over headlines just a couple of weeks ago after he was shot seven times in the back by police in Wisconsin. The incident was a gross display of police brutality that ultimately led to some wide-scale protests throughout the state of Wisconsin. In fact, players in the NBA boycotted their games for a couple of days as they wanted to voice their concerns about what was going on. For the last two weeks, Blake has remained in the hospital where he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Today, Blake made his first public appearance since the incident, as he attended a virtual court proceeding from his hospital bed. During this court meeting, Blake plead not guilty to some of the prior charges that had been leveled against him.

Blake was accused by his ex-girlfriend of breaking into her home and sexually assaulting her. The charges he is facing are for criminal trespass, third-degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct. As it stands, his bond is set at $10,000 and the jury selection for his trial will begin on November 9th.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

