Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man living in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot multiple times in his back this weekend by a police officer who has since been identified as Rusten Sheskey. Protests have been happening across the country as people demand change. Following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and too many others, people are fed up with hearing about police shootings.

The United States has a major police brutality problem. Sure, things like this happen in other countries but not at all to this degree. In America, it's basically happening every single week.

Thankfully, Jacob Blake survived after he was shot seven times in his back but he should not have been shot in the first place. His father, also named Jacob, has been speaking out about how enraged he is over the incident and, in a new update, he's claiming that in a moment of consciousness, his son asked him why they shot him so many times.

According to his father, Jacob Blake clutched his hand and wept before asking the question on everybody's mind: "Why did they shoot me so many times?"

The elder Blake says that he responded that they shouldn't have shot him at all, reflecting on the moment with CNN.

He went on to detail an experience he had with one of Blake's sons who witnessed the shooting. "Papa, why did they shoot my daddy in the back? Where's daddy?" asked one of his grandchildren.

Jacob Blake is paralyzed from his waist down but still, he has been shackled to the bed by his ankles. He wouldn't even be able to get out if he wanted to...

We'll keep you updated on his recovery.

