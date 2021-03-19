Jackboy & Russ Re-Up On "Own My Masters"

If you're releasing a song called "Own My Masters", it would be a foolish move to not reach out to Russ to guest-star on the track. The poster child for doing everything himself, remaining independent, and owning all of his masters, Russ has preached to up-and-coming artists to keep ownership of their music for years. When Florida rapper Jackboy released his single "Own My Masters" as part of his 2020 album Love Me While I'm Here, Russ must have heard the track and wanted to lay down some of his sauce, prompting the official re-release of the cut this week.

Jackboy has come through once again, continuing to release a quality stream of new music. "Own My Masters" now includes a verse from Russ, marking an unexpected collaboration but a great one nonetheless. Jackboy keeps his stellar hook and verse on the song before Russ brings a different flow to the second verse.

If you loved the first version, wait until you hear this one. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

These rappers hardly go

I feed my dreams and I starve these hoes

I ain't sorry, though

Workers hatin' on the boss, I don't f*ck with y'all either

Say it's lonely at the top, went and bought a two-seater

I might say what Prince told Nas, I ain't trying to do features if you don't own your masters