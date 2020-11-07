Jackboy Returns With Plenty Of Confidence On "Own My Masters"

Jackboy has been dropping some incredible music over the past few years and many fans have compared him to the likes of Kodak Black. It's easy to see why the Florida artist would receive these comparisons considering his style and content is similar. Despite these similarities, Jackboy has proven to be unique in his own right, and on his latest single "Own My Masters," he continues to prove himself.

With this track, Jackboy offers up some bars about his financial status and how continues to want to be his own boss. There are some dope melodies to be found here and if you haven't been acquainted with Jackboy, this track serves as a great entry point.

Let us know what you think about this cut, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I done ran up a check, now I'm the one bitches chase after

All these chains on my neck, I'm not a slave, I own my masters

I got that bread and stacked it up

It get put on your head, might start whacking stuff