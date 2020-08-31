It looks like each member of Jack Harlow's team just won an NBA Championship because, following the success of "WHATS POPPIN," the Kentucky rapper just iced out his friends with some big rings.

Linking up with celebrity jeweler Alex Moss, Jack Harlow made sure his boys were well taken care of, cashing out over $110,000 on new rings.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Jack made sure that his team was iced-out ahead of his appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, knowing that he would be featured on the show and ensuring that his entourage was dripping. He got his entire Private Garden crew championship-style rings to celebrate Jack's crowning moment this year, having one of the biggest songs of 2020 and being named to the XXL Freshman List.

Getting a total of eight rings, Jack went to Alex Moss, who says that each ring is laced with VVS diamonds and 14k gold. The 502 area code is etched into each piece, including the names of the members of the group.

This has been an incredible year for Jack Harlow, who has made the most of the pandemic by going off on the charts and becoming one of the most sought-after artists in the world. His most recent musical appearance comes on the remix of Saweetie's "Tap In," where he joins DaBaby and Post Malone.

