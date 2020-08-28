Saweetie Enlists DaBaby, Jack Harlow, & Post Malone For "Tap In" Remix

Saweetie continues to be one of the up and coming female rappers in the music industry as her songs are able to tack on to her growing fanbase. Despite laying low musically for a few months, Saweetie came all the way back in June with a brand new song called "Tap In," and now, she is back with the remix to the song.

The artist has enlisted some big names for the track, including the likes of Post Malone, Jack Harlow, and DaBaby. Each artist gives their own unique spin to the song and we're sure fans are going to be excited about these high-profile additions.

Give this track a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wrist on glitter (Ayy), waist on thinner (Ayy)

I'ma show you how to bag a eight-figure n***a (Hoo)

Face on zaddy (Sheesh), pockets on Jigga (Hoo)

You better get the card and make it swipe like Tinder (Phew)