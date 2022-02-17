Harlow has developed a reputation among his fans as a heartthrob, but no one really knows what his dating life is like. The Kentucky rapper has previously spoken about keeping things hush-hush as it pertains to his personal life, but that doesn't mean his name hasn't been mentioned a time or two. After a red carpet exchange with Saweetie went viral, the internet was sure that there was some secret love affair brewing.

However, once Harlow shut that down by saying Saweetie was just "a friend," fans moved on. The rapper is known for his light-hearted, often sarcastic commentary and funny Q&As he has on social media with fans, but a recent post got people talking.

On his Instagram Story, Harlow was asked "Who do you love?" The rapper uploaded a photo of Yung Miami and tagged the City Girls star as his answer. He added a goat and crown emoji, as well.

This took his fans by surprise, and while some believed he was just joking, others discussed whether or not the pair would make a good Hip Hop couple. However, Yung Miami's name has been entangled in romance rumors connected to a Rap icon and recently, gossip circulated that she spent her birthday celebrations with none other than Diddy.

Rumors about these two have been circulating for months but it seems they both have decided to allow the world to speculate about their relationship. Check it out below.



Instagram