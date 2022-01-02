Diddy may have had to cancel his annual star-studded New Years Eve bash in Miami, but that didn't stop the 52-year-old from turning up with a few close friends, including Teyana Taylor, Kanye West, Future, and rumoured girlfriend Yung Miami.

The City Girl updated her Instagram followers on how she spent her holiday earlier today, first posting a video in a stunning painted-on gold dress in which she can be seen laughing and dancing by the pool. In her next upload, Miami delivered a series of snapshots that see her rocking another gold figure-hugging dress, this one by designer Lena Berisha.





Last, but certainly not least, the "Ex For A Reason" hitmaker gave us a look at the man she spent the evening in the company of – Diddy. The 27-year-old and her alleged beau posed together in a living room, with the former standing and looking off into the distance as the latter sits. In the second picture, Diddy smiles as they toast to the new year ahead of them.

"2022," the mother of two captioned her latest post, which has sparked further speculation that the two are romantically linked. Diddy and Miami have been generating buzz for most of 2021, with the Florida-born star name-dropping the multi-hyphenate in her song "Rap Freaks" and subsequently posting and deleting a telling vacation picture with him.





In a recent interview, Yung Miami was asked about her involvement with the New York native. “I’m just gonna ask you, you can deny, don’t answer whatever,” the host said to the recording artist. "Did you, or are you dating Diddy?" She quickly responded, "no," shutting down any further speculation.

Check out the full interview below and let us know what you think of the City Girl's NYE post in the comments.