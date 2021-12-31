NYE 2021
- TVAndy Cohen “Really Regrets” His Ryan Seacrest Slander On CNN's NYE BroadcastCNN has already confirmed that Cohen will return at the end of 2022, despite his drunken antics.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Spotted Flying Out Of St. Barts Airport After Ringing In The New Year On A YachtPhotos snapped by paparazzi show the father of one getting agitated, reportedly due to confusion at the airport.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLori Harvey Declares Michael B. Jordan Her "Baby Daddy" Following Their 1-Year AnniversaryHarvey shared a sweet mirror selfie with the "Just Mercy" actor while celebrating their second NYE as a couple.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Miami Welcomes The New Year With Diddy After Denying Relationship RumoursThe City Girl denied her romantic involvement with Diddy in a recent interview, but her latest post is raising eyebrows.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Reflects On 2021 Following DeVon Split: "All Endings Are Also Beginnings"The 40-year-old announced her split from DeVon Franklin just a few days ago.By Hayley Hynes