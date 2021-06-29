In response to the viral clip of himself appearing to flirt with Saweetie at the 2021 BET Awards, Jack Harlow says it's just "a friend vibe" between the two artists. The incident in question came as Harlow ambushed Saweetie during a red carpet interview before the ceremony.

"Hi, Saweetie," he said, surprising her.

After Harlow introduced himself, Saweetie remarked "I know."

"You don't like getting caught off guard?" asked Jack as he flirtatiously held Saweetie's hand.

"Why you shaking?" she asked the "What's Poppin" rapper, to his embarrassment.



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

After the flirtatious moment, a reporter for The Shade Room asked for more details on what we witnessed.

"That was me saying hello," he responded, shaking his head. "But you can't say hello these days I guess."

When pressured, he explained, "I'm a nice person," and said "That's a friend. That's a friend vibe."

Saweetie is freshly single, after splitting with Migos rapper Quavo, earlier this year. In wake of their breakup, Quavo was infamously rumored to have had Saweetie's Bently, which he bought her as a Christmas gift, reposessed.

He later confirmed the report with a bar off of Culture III, which reads, "Lil' bitty b*tch, she slimy, she sneaky/I'm takin' back that Bentley."