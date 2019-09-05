In the summer of 1999, Ja Rule dropped his debut studio album Venni Vetti Vecci. The Murder Inc./Def Jam release sold 184K units in its first week and debuted at the No. 3 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, catapulting Ja Rule into stardom and making him one of the biggest artists of that era. Venni Vetti Vecci also had a number of impressive features that included artists like Jay Z, Erick Sermon, Memphis Bleek, DMX, Case, Blak Child, and Ronald Isley.

It's hard to believe that Venni Vetti Vecci came out two decades ago, but to commemorate his shining moment, Ja announced on Instagram that he's holding a special giveaway. A select number of lucky fans will receive an autographed copy of every one of Ja's albums, but they have to follow his specific rules. "1. Follow @iconn_me 2. Tell your favorite records off any of the albums I’m trying see something!!!" he wrote. "3. Tag 3 friends 4. Become apart of the movement... @iconn_me @newyork_stars @wfla_football @she_beverages winners will be announced September 29th." The rapper also announced that his next album, 12.Twelve.XII will hit the streets on December 12.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent hasn't said a peep about this one...yet...but we wouldn't be surprised if he has something up his sleeve.