UPDATE: Ja Rule's attorney, Ryan Smith, has provided the following comment regarding the situation: "Mr. Atkins is thankful for today’s ruling and for the Court’s time and attention. Justice was done today."

Fyre Festival will go down in history which means that Ja Rule's name will forever be attached to the failed festival. He seems okay with it ultimately since he stands by the potential the festival had if Billy MacFarland didn't scam everyone. The latest update in the ongoing legal case involves Rule being dismissed in full from the lawsuit.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, Ja Rule is off the hook pertaining to his involvement in the Fyre Festival lawsuit. Ja was sued for defrauding thousands of ticket buyers who accused the rapper of finessing people into buying tickets through his social media posts. The judge is now moving forward and there wasn't much bad news in the cards for Ja. The judge did happen to agree that there isn't any proof that the alleged fake social media posts could be traced back to him or they simply aren't defined as a fraud with the exception of one. The day before Fyre Festival was supposed to launch, Ja Rule tweeted, "The stage is set!!! In less than 24 hours, the first annual Fyre Festival begins. #festivallife."

Unfortunately, this tweet might be his downfall. According to documents, the people suing Ja Rule said that by the time the rapper sent out the tweet, a lot of the performers were told by Ja Rule and the Fyre Festival organizers not to attend.