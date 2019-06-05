Every time Charlamagne Tha God is absent for a Breakfast Club interview, people speculate on the reasoning. The man is extremely passionate and is one of the most influential media figures in hip-hop. The last time people made a big deal out of him skipping out on an interview, he explained that he was in South Africa for the week. Now, fans of the show are wondering why he had to miss this particular sit-down with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule.

Angela Yee and DJ Envy are pivotal members of the team but Charlamagne Tha God always comes through with some controversial questions. If you take a look at the comments section for Irv and Ja's episode of The Breakfast Club, everybody is wondering why Charlamagne had to skip out on this one. Regardless of that, people are still interested in what Irv Gotti and Ja Rule had to say and boy, did they come through with some gems. With Jay-Z being named hip-hop's first billionaire, the two Murder Inc. personalities spoke about business sense and what's the best way to approach your career. When it comes to education, Ja and Irv disagreed on a few things. Irv Gotti spoke to all his billionaire friends and none of them said that college is that important. However, Ja Rule happens to believe that you will have the same opportunities to make your coin when you get out of a higher education program.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Of course, Fyre Festival was also a hot topic on the show. Charlamagne surely would have clowned Ja Rule for his involvement in the festival but Yee and Envy went somewhat easy on him. At around the 17-minute mark, the conversation begins with Ja Rule saying that the Fyre Festival was "an amazing idea." In principle, he's not wrong. It would have been huge had it actually been executed correctly. "Let's not act like every-fucking-body wasn't coming to the Fyre Festival," said Rule. "It was fucking done wrong. It was organized bad. The idea of it was dope, the marketing was dope, everything was done right on that end. The execution was extremely bad, man."

During the interview, Irv Gotti also revealed the release date to Kanye West's first single from Yandhi, which you can check here.

Ja Rule has said that he intends on bringing back Fyre with a different name. Would you buy a ticket just to see what happens?