The war between 50 Cent and Ja Rule will never end. In 2018, 50 Cent pulled his pettiest move yet when he revealed that he bought 200 front row tickets to a Ja Rule concert off of Groupon only to leave them empty. It was already a rough year for Ja anyways with the whole Fyre Festival fiasco but Fif's move was just salt to the wound. Last night, 50 Cent went on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where he dished on the alleged $3K troll. "I just happened to see them on [Stubhub]," he explained. "They was just there, and they were so cheap I may as well just buy them," he concluded.



Well, Ja Rule is calling bluff on whatever 50 Cent claimed that he's done. Ja Rule hit Twitter earlier today after catching wind of Fif's appearance on Andy Cohen's show. Ja Rule demanded that evidence be shown of this move from 50 Cent who he referred to as a "pathological liar." In fact, he has money on it. He offered a $10K incentive to anyone who can provide evidence that 50 Cent left the front seats of his concert completely empty.

"This [clown] @50cent is the pathological LIAR," he wrote. "I’ll cash app 10 bands to ANYBODY who has pics or footage of said show bozo bought 200 tix to so it could be empty... I’ll wait... y’all believe anything goofy tell y’all...."

We'll have to wait for Fif's response.