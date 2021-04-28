Here's your daily reminder to pay off your taxes... There are constantly reports breaking about Ja Rule's seemingly endless battle against the IRS for his alleged back taxes. One report from 2018 even suggested that the rapper hadn't paid a cent in taxes for an entire decade. According to the latest update in the war between Uncle Sam and Ja Rule, it's being reported that the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, and his wife, Aisha Atkins, have been sued by the IRS for $3 million in alleged tax debt.

If you don't pay your taxes, the government will likely come cracking down on you. Ja Rule knows that potentially better than anybody else. His tax issues have been well-documented over the years and in an update from this week, it's reported that Ja Rule and his wife are being sued for refusing to hand over $3 million in back taxes.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The report stems from RadarOnline, which breaks down the amount he owes for each year since 2005. "The government says the two owe a total of $3,139,237.76," wrote the publication. "The breakdown is $357,421.23 (2005), $518,700.88 (2006), $348,087.49 (2007) $267,193 (2008), $198,817.99 (2009), $47,901.53 (2010), $128,926.37 (2012), $116,720.65 (2013), $229,577.62 (2014), $212,270.42 (2015), $526,431.46 (2016) and $187,188.52 (2017)."

Ja Rule has not commented on the latest reports about his taxes. Recently, he's been active on social media as he enters the lucrative NFT market, selling a Fyre Festival painting for $122,000 at the end of last month. Maybe he should put that money aside to pay off Uncle Sam.

Read the full report below.



Jim Spellman/Getty Images

[via]