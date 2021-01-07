On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to show off her body-ody-ody. Lopez started off her 2021 right with a tropical vacation, enjoying some rest and relaxation while promoting her new makeup and skincare line, JLO Beauty. J-Lo accurately captioned this sexy photo “Beach bum”, alongside #GodsLight. The flick was snapped by Ana Carballosa, who is one of J-Lo’s most trusted photographers.

In the photo, Lopez is seen wearing a cheeky maroon-colored bikini alongside a stylish bucket hat from Christian Dior. She also has some massive shades on that are sure to block out any of the sun’s damaging rays. As she mentions in her previous post, “Never leave home without your SPF 30…”

J-Lo’s sleek figure should certainly be shown off since it is definitely well-deserved. Lopez posted a snap of herself in the gym just before leaving for their vacation, starting off her Monday morning with a lift. There’s no doubt that she puts the work in, and her beach body is a reflection of that.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez certainly seems to be enjoying the vacation as well, posting a selfie on Instagram with the caption, “How many sharks do you think are in this picture?” Maybe a little terrifying, but we’re jealous nonetheless.