Over the past week, fans have been eagerly awaiting news from J. Cole about a new album. It began with a post from Bas hinting at a new drop from Cole within two weeks before the K.O.D. rapper suggested that The Off-Season was finally complete. With all signs pointing to the project dropping, the rapper took to Twitter to formally announce The Off-Season with the official release date and cover art. "Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere on 5/14," Cole tweeted.



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

The announcement of a new album from J. Cole has left fans in excitement, especially since it could arrive a week after the mysterious release from TDE. Though fans have shared theories that Isaiah Rashad could be dropping on Friday, many are hopeful that Kendrick Lamar will be arriving this week. Of course, the false alarm that he would appear on Big Boy's radio show this morning also sparked further speculation surrounding the release of a new album.

J. Cole's The Off-Season appears to be part of a bigger plot that he detailed in an Instagram post in late December. The Off-Season is the first of three albums he announced, followed by It's A Boy and finally, The Fall Off which fans have taken as a possible sign of retirement.

