On Wednesday, YG announced his newest single, "Scared Money," via Instagram. The post displayed a black and white, mobster-influenced cover art featuring J. Cole, Moneybagg Yo, and YG himself. The track is slated for release at midnight on the East Coast, "9pm west" (in YG's words). Considering it's YG's first single since October's "Sign Language," and the names attached to the track are notable to put it lightly, it's fitting that he would want to go all out and do it big for this one.





YG, longtime rapper and entrepreneur, takes his music and business ventures seriously. He is the founder of 4Hunnid Records, a label of his own design, which is responsible for a clothing brand of the same name. His album My Life 4Hunnid was released in October of 2020. It's open and obvious that he takes the 4Hunnid seriously, and his recent move serves as further evidence.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

To commemorate the "Scared Money" collaboration, YG had 4Hunnid chains made for both J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. Both chains, of course, feature the 4Hunnid logo as a centerpiece, albeit Cole's variation is gold and Moneybagg's is silver. Both rappers were welcomed to receive their chains at any time by YG, as in the video he can be heard saying "come get y'all gift":

YG's single "Scared Money" will be available to stream at midnight.

