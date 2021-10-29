YG Flexes The Fruits Of His Labor On "Sign Language"

YG is unabashedly himself.

From his debut album, My Krazy Life, to his collaborative project with Mozzy, Kommunity Service, the 31-year-old Compton rapper has always painted a picture of what his life is actually like, and has served as one of the foremost representatives of the modern West Coast rap movement for the better part of a decade.

Image via Def Jam Recordings

Like the Los Angeles legends who came before him, he shows a ton of love for his California hometown and on his most recent release, "Sign Language," YG breaks down what's going on in his neighborhood, and what's going on with those who represent it.

Spitting over quintessential West Coast production, YG gets into the high-end and low-end pleasures, from block parties to Richard Mille watches, of his current life in California. Flexing an insane array of hydraulic-equipped classic cars bouncing on vintage rims and his ability to make Dickies pants look better than anything designer, "Sign Language" is YG's message to the world that even though he has all the money and all the toys, he's still as Compton as ever.

Quotable Lyrics

It's YG aka Chin-Checker

4Hunnid worth fifty million, I'm a rich stepper

Woah, I might pop out in some leather

Or in some Dickies like, f*ck your Margiela

Check out "Sign Language" below and let us know what you think in the comments.