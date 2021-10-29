mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG Flexes The Fruits Of His Labor On "Sign Language"

Taylor McCloud
October 29, 2021 11:30
The "My Life 4Hunnid" rapper is back with an ode to his West Coast lifestyle.


YG is unabashedly himself. 

From his debut album, My Krazy Life, to his collaborative project with Mozzy, Kommunity Servicethe 31-year-old Compton rapper has always painted a picture of what his life is actually like, and has served as one of the foremost representatives of the modern West Coast rap movement for the better part of a decade. 

Like the Los Angeles legends who came before him, he shows a ton of love for his California hometown and on his most recent release, "Sign Language," YG breaks down what's going on in his neighborhood, and what's going on with those who represent it.

Spitting over quintessential West Coast production, YG gets into the high-end and low-end pleasures, from block parties to Richard Mille watches, of his current life in California. Flexing an insane array of hydraulic-equipped classic cars bouncing on vintage rims and his ability to make Dickies pants look better than anything designer, "Sign Language" is YG's message to the world that even though he has all the money and all the toys, he's still as Compton as ever. 

Quotable Lyrics
It's YG aka Chin-Checker
4Hunnid worth fifty million, I'm a rich stepper
Woah, I might pop out in some leather
Or in some Dickies like, f*ck your Margiela

Check out "Sign Language" below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

