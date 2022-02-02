YG has enlisted the help of J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo on his newest single. The track, titled "Scared Money," is YG's first single since his October 2021 song "Sign Language." Knowing YG, we'll be getting a west coast banger that leads up to a project overflowing with the energy indicative of his California background. If that isn't enough to get listeners excited, the features are sure to do so.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment

On February 2nd, YG made the announcement of his new track via Instagram:





The caption reads "SCARED MONEY ft @realcoleworld & @moneybaggyo Tomorrow night 9pm west." The cover art has a mafioso direction, in correlation with the title and potentially the song's content.

YG undoubtedly got assistance from the right artists at the right time. J. Cole's features are consistently great, spanning back to his critically acclaimed showing on 21 Savage's hit track "A Lot." More recently, he assisted Benny The Butcher on a song called "Johnny P's Caddy." In that verse, he referred to himself as the best rapper alive, and got the attention of listeners through his signature wit and wordplay.

Moneybagg Yo, also featured on "Scared Money," has been receiving nods from other big name artists recently as well. Kanye West, in the midst of working on his latest album, texted Moneybagg requesting his presence on Donda 2.

"Scared Money" will release this Friday on streaming platforms

How do you feel about the cover art for "Scared Money?" Are you looking forward to what YG has to offer? Let us know in the comment section below.