Months before R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King to deliver an emotional, meme-worthy interview, the singer's team allegedly first requested a meeting with Iyanla "Fix My Life" Vanzant. However, the interview never happened, even though many believe it would have been beneficial to Kelly—as well as used as entertainment for the masses. As Kelly's various cases and investigations for sexual abuse, sexual assault, tax evasion, and sex trafficking loom over him, it seems as if everyone is trying to get an exclusive tell-all with the singer. Not Vanzant.

She recently sat down with The Breakfast Club and shared that she rejected fixing Kelly's life because he made too many demands. "I’m very clear about mental imbalance when I see it," she said. "I’m very clear about distortion in energy when I see it. Not that I won’t work with it but you’ve got to own it. And I’m very clear when somebody’s coming to me to tell their story, not to get healing. I don’t process stories. I do the healing and I don’t think he was ready. He’s still in denial. Just the mere fact that he was making demands of how he wanted this thing to happen. And I’m like, ‘I ain’t on that committee brother.’

She added, "I’m not coming to you, you come to me. Iyanla Vanzant ain’t coming to you boo. Not because I’m Iyanla Vanzant, but because doctors don’t make house calls anymore. And he needed emergency triage at this point." Check out what else she had to say about working with DMX and how "he's not ready to do the work" below.