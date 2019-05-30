R. Kelly's dealing with some serious legal issues right now and things just got a bit worse for him. According to TMZ, the singer's been hit with eleven additional counts of sexual abuse and sexual assault charges. The Cook County State's Attorney Office charged him with 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault.



Chicago Police Department via Getty Images

The new charges stem from allegations that he raped a woman named "J.P." in January 2010 and forced her to perform fellatio on him. Additionally, the alleged victim was underage at the time of the assault so three counts of the sexual abuse charges are related to victims between the age of 13 to 16. Kelly's due back in court next week in order to be arraigned on these charges.

The eleven counts are on top of the ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse he was slapped with earlier this year. His crisis manager, Darrell Johnson, said that the singer maintains his innocence and denies any truth to these allegations. Johnson also said that he believes the accuser is Jerhonda Pace.

Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told the Chicago Tribune that they'll figure out their defense once Kelly is actually arraigned. "We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly. I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago," he said.