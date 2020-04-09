It's quite possible that Selena's Gomez new song, "Souvenir," is about her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, according to her eagle-eyed fans. On Thursday (April 9th), Selena released a deluxe version of her album, Rare, featuring three new bonus tracks. Among them, "Souvenir," stood out the most to fans, but not necessarily because it's the better song. Some keen observers in Selena's fandom played close attention to the lyrics of "Souvenir," and noticed some possible references to her ex, The Weeknd. While Selena, of course, does not address her former lover directly, a few lines in particular had fans speculating that the subject of "Souvenir," was a certain After Hours singer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

"You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees," Selena sings. "It’s better than pills how you put me to sleep / Calling your name, the only language I can speak / taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep." The lyric, "Calling your name, the only language I can speak," in particular had fans reeling, since The Weeknd's song, "Call Out Your Name," off his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, has been rumoured to be out Selena.

This isn't the first time fans have drawn connections to their past relationship in their music. When The Weeknd released his highly anticipated album, After Hours, a few weeks ago, the song, "Save Your Tears," included some lyrics that could have been referencing his ex. In particular, the line, "I saw you dancing in a crowded room," made fans think of Selena's song, "Crowded Room," off Rare. While all these lyrical similarities could just be a coincidence, it'd be interesting to find out if they are actually intentional links to their relationship.

[Via]