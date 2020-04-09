Fans were curious as to whether or not Usher would issue a response to The Weeknd's recent remarks. The After Hours hitmaker is the cover star for Variety's latest issue. Inside, The Weeknd talked about his latest album and the rise of his career that began after he made waves with his 2011 mixtape, House of Balloons. One year later, Usher shared his single "Climax," a track that The Weeknd says mirrored his talents.



“I heard ‘Climax,’ that Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f—, that’s a Weeknd song'" he told the publication. "It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry. But the older I got, I realized it’s a good thing.” That was a bold statement to make about the R&B veteran and fans were divided while discussing The Weeknd's comments.

Instead of clapping back, Usher decided to kick off a "#ClimaxChallenge." The singer took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself singing his track while also highlighting other vocalists who wanted to give their take on his sexy single. Not everyone could hit those high notes like the R&B icon, but they did their best. Check out a clip of Usher singing and the music video for "Climax" below. Let us know if you caught Usher's subtle shade in his singing video.

