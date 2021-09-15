This latest installment of Verzuz may be over, but fans are still buzzing about the show. Ja Rule and Fat Joe joined together in Madison Square Garden to deliver dozens of hits that fans worldwide enjoyed. Remy Ma assisted Joe and Lil Mo held things down for Ja, and of course, Ashanti ran back and forth between both artists as she is a known collaborator for the two rappers.

Prior to the Verzuz going down, there were rumors that 50 Cent was going to make some sort of appearance to set Ja off of his game. The two have been beefing for what seems like a lifetime, and fans were wondering if the hostility would be remedied with the help of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The show went on without a hitch and Fif did not make an appearance, but Murder Inc. Records boss Irv Gotti was in the comment section shutting down trolls. While some were in there to celebrate Hip Hop with another Verzuz take, there were others spoiling the fun by dropping offensive remarks about Ja while egging on the Fif drama.

"All y'all talking that 50 sh*t. All good," wrote Irv. "He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."

We're not sure what Fif is up to at the moment, but we can only imagine his response. Meanwhile, those weren't the only words from Irv that caught the attention of fans, including an explanation of why he wasn't at the show. Check it out below.