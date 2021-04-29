The feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has been going on for longer than we can even remember. In fact, at this point, it's likely one of the longest-running active beefs in hip-hop. The two established veteran rappers genuinely hate one another, showing it with distasteful posts over the years on social media. While their differences had settled for a few months, the latest reports about Ja Rule allegedly being sued by the IRS for a $3 million tax debt has 50 Cent rolling with laughter.

He reacted by sharing one of the many headlines written about the alleged lawsuit against Ja Rule and his wife, adding his trademark commentary in the caption. "You gotta pay your taxes fool," he wrote.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

In the details of the alleged lawsuit against Ja Rule and his wife, it is reported that the couple has owed Uncle Sam money for twelve consecutive years. From 2005 to 2017, Ja accumulated an alleged tax debt totaling over $3 million, which led the IRS to crack down on the rapper and his spouse.

Last year, Ja Rule argued with his fanbase that he actually came out of his feud with 50 Cent a winner, saying that it's unfair to claim the G-Unit boss bodied him. "Y'all gone STOP with this false narrative that 50 killed me lmao when I went up against 50, em, gunit, d12, busta, dmx, dr. dre and FBI at the same damn time," he said.

It's nice to see that even with an insanely busy shooting schedule, 50 Cent still finds time to troll his biggest enemies online for our enjoyment.