Internet Money & 24kGoldn Collaborate On "Options"

Following his collaboration with YoungBoy NeverBrokeAgain last month on the Louisana rapper's Colors mixtape, Internet Money has returned with a single of his own, called "Options," featuring 24kGoldn.

As Complex notes, the two-minute and eight-second long tune is guitar-driven, and finds the El Dorado hitmaker "[crooning] about an embattled relationship as gravelly pop-punk guitars give a distinctly angsty feel, all while vibrating 808s push the melody forward."

"First you lied to me, then you cried to me / You can act like you care but you obviously / In a fantasy far as I can see (Woah) / Only time that you call is when your options leave," the single's first verse begins, setting the angsty tone that continues throughout.

Stream Internet Money and 24kGoldn's latest joint track below, and let us know which singles from this week's list of New Music Friday releases you've been loving so far in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you had options (Yeah), then why'd you even stick around (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Long enough for me to find out (Find out)

F*ck all emotions (Yeah, yeah, yeah), you call me any day at night (Woah)

You expectin' me to pick up? (Pick up)

