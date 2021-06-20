Model Irina Shayk holds the heavy title of Kanye West’s first girlfriend since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The two were confirmed to have started dating as early as March and have been spotted returning from romantic vacations together. According to a source from Us Weekly, the couple “are in a honeymoon, lovey-dovey phase right now, they’re getting to know each other and having a lot of fun. It’s not serious yet, but they like each other a lot.”

But who is the 35-year-old Russian model?

Irina Shayk comes from humble beginnings, growing up in the small town of Yemanzhelinsk with her mother and sister after losing her father at age 14. She was scouted by a local modeling agency as a teenager and was asked to participate in the Miss Chelyabinsk pageant where she earned the title of 'Miss Chelyabinsk 2004'.

Her newfound pageant title opened up the opportunity to partner with Italian brand Intimissimi, which lead her to work with huge brands such as Guess and Victoria’s Secret. The infamous IMG Models signed Irina in 2009, and two years later Irina became the first Russian model to have her own cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Kanye and Irina are speculated to have first connected when she appeared in his 2010 video for “Power”. The two likely maintained a professional relationship after the shoot, as Irina walked for his 2012 pre-Yeezy era fashion show under his own name.

For the last decade, Irina has walked the runway for countless fashion brands and graced over 30 Vogue covers. In 2016, the model made her acting debut alongside Dwayne Johnson for the film Hercules.

The accomplished model has been linked to famous soccer player Christiano Ronaldo in the past along with actor Bradley Cooper. Irina and Bradley had a daughter in 2017 but split in 2019.

