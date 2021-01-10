Future seems to be the CEO of baby mama drama, and Eliza Reign has had the man on his toes lately. The model has received a lot of backlash recently, since the public knowledge of the ongoing lawsuit regarding her request for Future to pay child support for their 1-year-old daughter, Reign. Eliza requested $53K a month, and Future responded saying he’d be willing to give $1,000 a month. After she rejected Future’s offer, the general public filled her comment section with accusations of being a gold-digger. The situation escalated when she asked Future to share bank statements to determine his worth.

However, the model has a lot of other things going on when she’s not battling her ex in court. Eliza is a dedicated mother to Reign and she's always tapping in with the latest fashion trends, from designing to modeling maternity gowns for future mothers to be. The 30-year-old influencer juggles various partnerships with online businesses, big and small, all while living it up in Miami. Despite the events regarding her relationship with Future, she doesn’t hesitate to share her best moments in her home and her city across her IG.

Check out some of those moments below.

Can't Be Tamed

Eliza seemingly claps back at Future's fans in her comments with a body pic flaunting her curves. Simple.

Disney Dates

Eliza shared moments from Reign's first time at Disneyland with Future's alleged baby mama Cindy Parker and her son Legend. Future Baby Mamas, Unite.

Sittin' Pretty

There's nothing like fine dining and looking good while doing so in Miami Beach.

Bad and Bougie

Fashion killa. Eliza flexes her fit on the 'gram in the Miami Fashion District.

Goddess Vibes

Word to the wise.

Slight Flex

Unbothered and glowing. Eliza lives it up on a yacht in a cute two-piece.

One and Only

Eliza radiates confidence in her red spaghetti strap princess dress.

Category is Body

The view is incredible-- and Mexico is pretty gorgeous too.

Good Vibes Only

No negativity on Eliza's side.

Sunday Funday

Relaxation is key. There's no better way to do it than at one of Florida's gorgeous beaches.