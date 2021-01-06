Future has been in the center of a heated legal battle with Eliza Reign. Eliza and the 37-year-old rapper began the battle back in 2018 when she sued him for paternity, child support, and custody of the 1-year-old daughter the two share that Future denied was his. After the paternity test came back positive, the two have been fighting over child support in court ever since. Following recent reports that Eliza was requesting to see the rapper's financial records, the influencer clapped back at haters on Instagram saying she should just take the $1,000 Future offered her.

"Truth is black people are conditioned so deeply to hate ourselves, especially black women that we don't even realize it," she penned on Instagram, reasoning that internalized anti-Blackness was the reason people are telling her to settle with the amount. She continued, "Y'all tell me 'take the 1000 and move on' 'it don't even take 1000 to raise a baby'

"but when these white women hit the blogs asking for 9 million, here y'all go 'AS SHE SHOULD," she said with the painting nail emoji. She added the caption "PickMEsha," referring to the women coming for her as "pick-mes."

New legal documents obtained Eliza is reportedly working on sending out more subpoenas this year to Wells Fargo Bank where she believes Future may have an account. Future has yet to address any of the drama.