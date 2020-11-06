We all know that Future is living lavishly. He's one of the most accomplished rappers of the last decade and he's swimming in money. As a result, he's got a huge mansion (probably a few, actually) and lots of designer clothing and expensive jewelry. So, why is it that he told a judge that he was living in a 2-bedroom-2-bathroom home in Atlanta?

In an exclusive report by The Shade Room, it's being reported that, in his child support case with Eliza Reign, Future claimed to be living much less well-off than he actually is and, as a result, he's being accused of providing fraudulent information in court.

The child support battle continues between Future and Eliza Reign. This week, it's being reported that Future may have lied in court, telling the judge that he stays at a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house in Atlanta. He also claims that he "isn't sure" if the property is owned or rented because he lets his "business manager handle all [his] business."

Of course, those claims were a little too sus for Eliza Reign's lawyer to believe them. They did some digging and found out that he actually lives in a 5-bedroom, 7-and-a-half bathroom mansion.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

On top of all that, Future also apparently said that he doesn't own any jewelry... which is just blasphemous. This is the same man who says that, if she's not wearing a Audemars Piguet, she's not his. Yet, he owns no jewelry?

The case rolls on and, with this information, we're sure the judge will be grilling Future and his legal team.