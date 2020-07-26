Ariana Fletcher, or Ari as she's often called, is becoming more and more of a daily presence in our online lives. The vixen may not be able to host the same clubs thanks to the damper that COVID-19 has put on us all, but she's been steady killing her Instagram, with an astounding 3 million followers and counting.

Ari is carving out her own businesses to foster her career, branching out from modeling gigs and club-nights to create a line of merchandise that fans continue to wait on. The Chicago native first broke into our public consciousness as the girlfriend, and later, baby mama to G Herbo-- the two share a child together, which they are now co-parenting. When Ari and Herbo were together, the headlines were often volatile-- Herbo eventually plead guilty to assaulting her. However, now that both have moved on from each other, and Ari has found new love in Moneybagg Yo, the headlines have taken a turn for the better. The two are seemingly in a happy and healthy relationship, with Moneybagg Yo fawning on his girl, even clapping back together when its called for.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

We've dedicated the IG Gallery below to Ari's stunting moments, of which there were plenty to choose from. The girl knows how to make an outfit with a bang.

It's all about the hair in the 2nd pic

Attitude on point

Stunting in her mask

The view is a flex in and of itself

Matching her fit to her car

The BTS of stunting for the Gram

Leopard print look

Flexing in the club

This whole outfit is a stunt

Clearly she loves the colour lime

An outfit only she could pull off