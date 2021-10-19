India Royale called out a fan on Twitter who claimed she lives off of Lil Durk's success by revealing how much she earns from her cosmetics brand. Royale says she pulls in $40,000 per month from the beauty brand.

The interaction began when Royale posted a picture in honor of Durk's birthday.

"Happy Late Sweetest Day Hun," Royale wrote on Twitter, with a picture of Durk opening his gifts.

"Can't wait to spoil my man with his own money," a user wrote in response.

Royale fired back: "I make 40k per month off cosmetics that I don't promote. Nice try though."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

While Royale may not promote her beauty products, Durk certainly does.

During his verse on Drake's "In The Bible" off of Certifed Lover Boy, Durk rapped, "India Royale cosmetic, I'm just promotin' my b*tch / Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I'm just promotin' her sh*t."

Durk, being the great partner that he appears to be, also promoted Royale's products during one of Nicki Minaj's recent live streams.

"Ima gone send you some of India cosmetics [blue heart] ima say it first," he said in the comments.

Check out the now-deleted exchange on Twitter, below.