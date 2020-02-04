Despite naming his album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,Roddy Ricch has been showing face a lot lately. Fresh off of a Grammy win, he, like most rappers, celebrities, artists, and influencers, made his way to Miami for Super Bowl weekend. Although he's not necessarily the one to publicize his life on social media or otherwise, he found himself in a dating rumor yesterday that added to the already eventful news cycle.

India Love hit the 'Gram yesterday with a little video clip of herself posted up by the pool, soaking in the sun. However, with Roddy Ricch walking around and talking on the phone, the Internet got presumptuous and rumors that they're an item began running rampant. Roddy didn't actually address the rumors but now, India Love has made a statement regarding their "relationship status."

"Roddy and I aren't together," she wrote in TheShadeRoom's comments. "I apologize for the accidental video post that led to that assumption. Two friends who enjoy each other's time. That's literally life."

Aside from his personal life making its way into headlines, Roddy Ricch has been enjoying the success of his debut album as well as its chart-topping single, "The Box." Not only has his album made its way back to the top of the Billboard 200 for the third week, but he's also now neck-in-neck with 50 Cent for the longest-running debut rap album at the top of the chart. On top of that, "The Box" has maintained the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth week.