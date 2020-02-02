Roddy Ricch has returned to the top slot on the Billboard 200 albums chart with Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. It marks the third nonconsecutive week that the Compton-bred emcee has claimed the crown, earning just under 95,000 equivalent album units. The project first debuted at No. 1 in December, departing for two weeks, before returning to its glory on January 18th. This past week it made way for Eminem's latest outing, and now reclaims the title. The majority of its sales stem from 92,000 streaming units.

The last artist to accomplish three nonconsecutive visits to No. 1 was Billie Eilish for her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? That effort also returns toward the top this week, sitting the top three at No. 3 with 62,000 equivalent units. She concedes to Roddy and Em's Music to be Murdered By which clocks 89,000 equivalent album units in its second week. Eilish's jump can be attributed to a strong showing at the Grammy's last Sunday that found her making history as the second artist to ever win in the top four categories in one ceremony: album of the year, record fo the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

Elsewhere on the chart, we find while Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding hold on to the No. 5 spot with 54,000 units while Mac Miller's Circles dip from No. 3 to No. 6 in its second week with 56,000 units.

Dababy's KIRK follows closely behind at No. 7 with 36,000 units while Monwybagg's Yo's Time Served checks in at No. 9 with 31,000 units. Closing things out is the JACKBOYS compilation project which returns to the top 10 with 30,000 units.