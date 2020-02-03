Compton rapper Roddy Ricch is on top of the world right now. In addition to spending another week at the front of the pack on the Billboard 200, his hit record "The Box" also bested Drake and Future again to survive another seven-day campaign on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The 21-year-old's career couldn't be going any better right now. Eyes are being opened to his brand and he's living out his dreams, which is truly beautiful to witness. Taking flight to Miami for Super Bowl Weekend, Ricch made sure he was fully booked during his stay but he also gave himself enough downtime to chill by the pool and listen to music. He seemingly spent time with India Love, who he may be dating, and his fans are not happy about that at all.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

India Love has been linked to a number of high-profile rappers in recent years, including Sheck Wes, Lil Yachty, Rich The Kid, Soulja Boy, and more. It looks like we might be able to add Roddy Ricch to that list and it's for that exact reason why some fans aren't rocking with his latest decision to link up with the infamous Instagram model. Love posted a video on her Snapchat account where she lounges outside, filming Roddy as he paces with buds in his ears. "This is so heartbreaking," wrote one commenter. "Bruh why everybody just pass around the same females," asked another, bringing up a valid point.

Although some people are feeling this pairing, others aren't impressed in the least bit. Do you think they're dating or was this just a casual one-off thing?