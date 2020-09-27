mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iman Shumpert Makes His Gangsta Grillz Debut With "Joyride"

Dre D.
September 27, 2020 15:36
181 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Joyride
Iman Shumpert

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

It's better than you think.


Imagine being a successful NBA player with a beautiful wife, a new baby, and the money and time to record a mixtape with DJ Drama whenever you want because you can.

When Iman Shumpert spits his own version Future's half of "Life is Good," you could tell that it's because he really resonates with that title.

He dropped his second mixtape and first with Gangsta Grillz, "Joyride," a couple of hours ago and despite what your opinion on rapping ball players may be, there's definitely something here.

His remixes of Pop Smoke's "Dior" and Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth's "They Reminisce Over You" exemplify what's best about this tape: it feels like being in the middle of a really fun time freestyling with the homies with some horticultural aids.

He flips Biggie's "Suicidal Thoughts" into the jarringly grim "Homicidal Thoughts" to great effect, but he has less success flipping Kendrick Lamar's "HiiiPower" and Drake's half of "Life is Good." 

It seems Shumpert is most comfortable over boom bap production, but what else do you want from the guy? He's not even a rapper.

You can stream "Joyride" with DJ Drama on Iman's Soundcloud. Where does he rank on your list of best NBA rappers?

Iman Shumpert Iman nba gangsta grillz DJ Drama debut mixtape
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Iman Shumpert Makes His Gangsta Grillz Debut With "Joyride"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject