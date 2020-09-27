Iman Shumpert Makes His Gangsta Grillz Debut With "Joyride"

Imagine being a successful NBA player with a beautiful wife, a new baby, and the money and time to record a mixtape with DJ Drama whenever you want because you can.

When Iman Shumpert spits his own version Future's half of "Life is Good," you could tell that it's because he really resonates with that title.

He dropped his second mixtape and first with Gangsta Grillz, "Joyride," a couple of hours ago and despite what your opinion on rapping ball players may be, there's definitely something here.

His remixes of Pop Smoke's "Dior" and Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth's "They Reminisce Over You" exemplify what's best about this tape: it feels like being in the middle of a really fun time freestyling with the homies with some horticultural aids.

He flips Biggie's "Suicidal Thoughts" into the jarringly grim "Homicidal Thoughts" to great effect, but he has less success flipping Kendrick Lamar's "HiiiPower" and Drake's half of "Life is Good."

It seems Shumpert is most comfortable over boom bap production, but what else do you want from the guy? He's not even a rapper.

You can stream "Joyride" with DJ Drama on Iman's Soundcloud. Where does he rank on your list of best NBA rappers?