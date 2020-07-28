There is much celebration in the Shumpert household. On June 19, Teyana Taylor released her latest project The Album, the singer has a new line of cosmetics with MAC, and she recently shared that she and husband Iman Shumpert are expecting their second child together. As the growing family prepares for their new addition, Teyana Taylor is giving the world another sneak peek at her baby belly by posting a video of herself showing off her bump.

In the clip, Teyana sings along to Ciara, another R&B mom who just gave birth, while doing some body rolls while in the car. As she was singing, the song paused for a brief moment before replaying once again, so Teyana joked about it in the caption. "First off which one of y’all heaux wasn’t tryna let me be great yesterday? Stopping the music and sh*t! 😩," she wrote.

"Cici got me feeling all sexy 7months preggo!" Teyana continued before making mention of her pregnant belly. "Second, it’s the belly... & the button fah me 😩🙃🤣 third I’m mad f*cking aggy yo 🤦🏾‍♀️ lmao." She closed out her caption by writing a little something about her MAC cosmetics line. Check out her clip below.