It isn't a headline that anyone expected to see anytime soon...or ever...but it is being reported Iman Shumpert is about to show the world his moves. The public has been seeing much of Shumpert and his hitmaking wife Teyana Taylor on their E! reality television series We Got Love Teyana & Iman, and now, fans can expect to see more of him as it is being said that he has joined the next season of Dancing With the Stars.

The popular competition series has been on the air for decades and has featured dozens of celebrities vying for that top winning spot, including rapper Nelly who surprised the public last season with his dancing partner, Daniella Karagach. It looks as if she will be making a return as Iman's partner this season.



Larry Busacca / Staff / Getty Images

TMZ reportedly captured Iman coming out of rehearsals but the free agent didn't seem talkative. Other celebrities confirmed for the upcoming season include Kenya Moore, Olivia Jade, Suni Lee, Matt James, and JoJo Siwa who will become the first competitor with a same-sex dance partner. The full list of participants has yet to be announced.

Check out TMZ's video below.

