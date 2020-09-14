Daniella Karagach
- Pop CultureIman Shumpert Becomes First NBA Star To Win "Dancing With The Stars"He and dance partner Daniella Karagach have been dominating throughout the series.By Erika Marie
- TVIman Shumpert Becomes First NBA Player To Advance To "DWTS" FinalsThe former high-flyer is killing it on the dance floor. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureIman Shumpert Joins "Dancing With The Stars": ReportGet ready to watch the free agent show off his best dance moves.By Erika Marie
- TVNelly Honors Tupac Shakur With "California Love" Routine On "DWTS"The rapper even re-recorded Pac's iconic verse for the performance.By Erika Marie
- TVNelly Salsas In Sneakers To His Classic Hit "Ride Wit Me" On "DWTS"Fans couldn't believe the rapper pulled off his moves and thought he and his partner deserved higher scores.By Erika Marie