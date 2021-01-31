Ever since acquiring the likes of James Harden, it's been clear that the Brooklyn Nets lack defense right now. They are consistently giving up a ton of points and while they certainly have a potent offense, they'll need to get better on the defensive end if they want any chance at winning an NBA Championship. With this in mind, the team has been looking for some big players that they can add to their roster, and on Saturday night, that's exactly what they did.

According to the team's Twitter account, they have officially signed veteran NBA player Iman Shumpert to a contract. For now, it seems like the contract will only last until the end of the season although this is a move that will add some lockdown defending to the roster.

Immediately after the news broke, many fans took to Twitter where they gave their takes on the acquisition. The consensus so far is that this was a huge pick up by the team and that Shumpert's veteran presence will immediately have a positive impact, as long as they give him some significant minutes.

The Nets are consolidating their roster for a big push in the playoffs, and with championship experience under his belt, Shumpert should prove to be a welcome addition to the team.

You can see what people had to say about the move, below.